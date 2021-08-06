Prime Venture Partners invests in SaaS startup CollPoll

College management software CollPoll has raised ₹16 crore from Prime Venture Partners. The startup will use the fresh capital to enhance its platform and expedite hiring. Founded by Hemant Sahal in 2018, CollPoll has raised a total capital of ₹26 crores till now.

CollPoll helps institutions reduce paperwork and human errors by digitising their workflows and manage critical functions such as admissions, record management, fee payments, and others. It also helps teachers to plan lessons in advance, manage attendance, grade assignments, and communicate with parents and students.

To achieve this, CollPoll has built a comprehensive solution offering ERP for administration, a learning management system with video conferencing integration, AI-proctored examinations, a no-code business process automation engine for the contactless and paperless campus, and campus social network for digital engagement.

Hemant Sahal, Founder and CEO, CollPoll, “Most universities still use paper-based and manual processes that slow down administrators, educators, and students alike. Institutions are late to technology adoption but the pull is intense right now across all types and sizes of institutions. This is a huge opportunity for CollPoll to impact the 39 million-plus students studying in Indian Higher Education institutions.”

Students can register for events, take quizzes, join clubs and chapters, discover jobs or internships, give feedback and request leaves on the CollPoll platform. CollPoll has partnered with over 40 educational institutions and is planning to add 300 more institutions by the end of 2022. Its customers include institutions like O.P. Jindal Global University, Ashoka University, Manipal Dubai & Malaysia, Chitkara University and Jagran Lakecity University.

Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, “India is going through a Digitisation phase - every business, small or large, needs to digitise itself both to offer great customer experience to their users and to improve operations. Educational institutions and colleges are no different. The better ones have realised they are serving the Gen Z customers who have grown up on the mobile internet and want a seamless and easy experience.” He added that administrators also want the ability to manage their back-office operations, the student population, and all administrative functions through modern software.