Privacy, security and ethics should be built into tech products, services: Satya Nadella

With Covid-19 driving the digitial transformation of organisations, technology firms need to factor in privacy, security, internet safety and AI ethics while building technology products and services.

“Companies building platforms need to take the responsibility by building these elements into the design. We can’t wait for regulation (to make them mandatory),” Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, has said.

He was taking part in a ‘fireside’ chat on ‘Charcha2021: Healthcare to Hit Refresh’ with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao at BioAsia-2021 on Tuesday.

Citing the examples of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) of the European Union, he said there will be regulation in sectors like healthcare. “Privacy is a human right,” he said.

BioAsia 2021 attracts support from corporates in life sciences

On the future of work, he said collaboration tools and learning tools were very important as flexible work had begun to come into play, post the pandemic.

“Learning is changing the way we build human capital. An organisation is as good as it can learn. We need to rethink how the learning happens on a daily basis,” he said.

Stating that start-ups were chipping in by developing tools to enhance healthcare services, he said the newer applications were handy in improving patient care and in drug development.

Hyderabad reinforces position as global vaccine hub

Tech to the rescue

The Microsoft CEO said digitisation and technological tools had kept the world going during the pandemic. “I shudder to think what would have happened to world’s productivity and economic activity in the absence of technology and cloud,” he said.

Technological solutions, he pointed out, changed the workflows, reducing the burden on frontline workers and stress on physicians by providing them with tools.

K T Rama Rao said the pandemic had spurred multi-stakeholder engagement.