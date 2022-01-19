Prodapt acquires Silicon Valley-based Synophic Worldwide

The Chennai-based Prodapt, a consulting, technology, and managed transformational services provider, has acquired Synophic Worldwide, a Silicon Valley global company providing network transformational and managed services to Digital Service Providers, ISVs, product and platform companies. The deal size was not revealed.
The acquisition expands Prodapt’s presence in the US/LATAM regions and provides an entry into the APAC markets, including Japan, the Philippines, and Australia.
Synophic is Prodapt’s third acquisition after Innovative Logic and SLR Dynamics this financial year.
Prodapt has nearly 4,000 employees, and Synophic has 600 employees, says a company press release.
Published on
January 19, 2022
