Progcap secures Series A investment of $5 million led by Sequoia India

New Delhi-based fintech startup Progcap has secured $5 million in Series A funding, led by Sequoia India.
The round also saw participation from Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd (CIBBIL) Chairman M.V. Nair, Whiteboard Capital partner Sandeep Tandon and existing investors GrowX Ventures Fund and Somak Ghosh.
Founded in 2017 by Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, Progcap facilitates debt capital for underserved micro and small businesses in India.
“The capital infusion will help us strengthen our operations, build on our technological differentiation, and accelerate the pace of our pan-India expansion. The continued faith that our existing investors have demonstrated by participating in our latest funding round also encourages us to build on our good work so far and make financial inclusion a tangible reality for more micro and small businesses in the country,” Progcap co-founder Pallavi Shrivastava said.
The venture had previously raised a capital investment of over $1 million in April 2019 from early-stage investment firms GrowX Ventures and Contrarian Drishti, and angel investors Somak Ghosh and Abhishek Dalmia.
”India has multi-layered distribution chains where credit is an important enabler. Currently, only large distributors are able to get access to inventory financing through banks and other formal channels. With a well-designed product, Progcap is able to extend credit to smaller sub-dealers and retailers,” Ashish Agrawal, Principal, Sequoia Capital India Advisors said.
