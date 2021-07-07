Protecting user privacy has always been part of Zoho’s DNA: CEO

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Protecting user privacy has always been part of Zoho’s DNA. The company’s promise to customers is simple - “We don’t own your data, you do; We will never sell your data and we will never do advertisements,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho, while speaking on the topic ‘Why is privacy not just a legal obligation but an ethical choice’. It was an internal conversation organised by Zoho.
Advertisements, surveillance and privacy do not mix. Even with Zoho’s free products, the company never considered ads, he said.
Zoho took an important stance in 2020 by blocking adjunct surveillance to protect the privacy of users. What this meant was that users were being tracked in apps and users are paying for free services with their data. Surveillance companies are gathering information about users’ data from adjunct property without their permission. Many deals between companies are done without users’ permission.
“Even though such tracking is acceptable in many jurisdictions, we did not find it morally acceptable. We will not be part of this industry practice and have decided to stop all third-party trackers on our website completely,” he said.
“We are not going to let surveillance companies track users on our properties. We removed Facebook (No like buttons or share options on our properties); Twitter (no tweet buttons on our properties), Google (no analytics, no Tag Manager) and we removed trackers from all ad companies,” he said.
“We had to develop several tools internally. When you remove all the trackers, we lose money and there is a cost to do this. But, it’s totally worth the sacrifice,” he said. Zoho does not run on public clouds, so they cannot track our users’ behaviour and data, he added.
"We encouraged the B2B industry to follow our lead in protecting user privacy. Choose Privacy. Choose Zoho," said Vembu.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...