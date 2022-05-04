pTron revamps brand identity

pTron, a digital lifestyle and audio accessories company, has revamped its brand identity.

“These changes come at a time when the company is evolving its product offering and services to cater to the youth in major cities of India,” Ameen Khwaja, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of pTron, said.

pTron owned by Palred Electronics Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Palred Technologies that is listed on BSE and NSE.

“The new logo reflects pTron’s position as a young and enthusiastic brand,” he said.

“While our name remains the same, our logo and packing have changed significantly to better represent who we are and better connect with our consumers,” he said.