PUBG Corporation plans India comeback with PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Corporation today announced that it is preparing to launch a new mobile game developed specifically for the Indian market called PUBG Mobile India.

The company detailed its plans for the game along with its future plans for expansion in India. The in-game content for PUBG mobile India will be tailored for the Indian markets as per the plan.

“Various aspects of the game will be customised for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game,” PUBG Corporation said in an official release.

Apart from this, the game will also include a feature that can restrict game time “to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.”

Apart from this, PUBG Corporation will also conduct “regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information” to “safely” manage user data.

It is yet to be specified if the company has received necessary regulatory approvals from the Government of India to go ahead with the plan.

Also read PUBG Mobile to terminate service, access for users in India today

Centre had banned 118 mobile apps with links to China in September, including PUBG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had said that these apps were engaged in activities that are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, security of state and public order.”

PUBG Mobile officially terminated all services and access for users in India on October 30.

PUBG Corporation in September had announced that it will be taking over the India operations of PUBG MOBILE from China’s Tencent Games owing to the recent developments, in a bid to revive the service in India.

As part of its India expansion plans, PUBG Corporation also said that it was planning to create an Indian subsidiary which will hire over 100 employees “specialising in business, e-sports, and game development.”

Apart from this, the company along with its parent company Krafton Inc is also planning to make investments worth $100 million in India “to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.”

The company will provide more information related to the launch of PUBG Mobile India at a later date, it said.