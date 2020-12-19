PUBG Mobile India unlikely to launch before March 2021: Report

PUBG Mobile India may not launch until March next year, a company official revealed in a statement, cited in the InsideSport report.

“Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but the situation is such that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see the game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to live with it,” the official said.

This comes at a time when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a response to two Right to Information applications filed by news media, stated that the changes PUBG Corporation made in its mobile version for India are falling short in convincing the government that it is safe for its Indian users, as per India Today report.

Earlier in November, PUBG Corp launched a teaser for its Indian users that it is going to make a comeback in the country. However, strict policies imposed by the Government of India has made the relaunch unsuccessful.

The Government of India cited cybersecurity concerns as a reason to ban the app in the country. Due to this, PUBG Corporation launched a new company called PUBG Mobile India registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, located in Bengaluru.