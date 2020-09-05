Info-tech

PUBG mobile pulled down from Google and Apple’s app stores

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on September 05, 2020 Published on September 05, 2020

PUBG has been taken down from Google and Apple’s Pay Store in India shortly after the government announced a ban on the app along with 117 others.

The app is no longer available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store, as per the report.

The Government on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile apps with links to China including PubG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PubG Mobile Lite. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that these apps/platform are engaged in activities that are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

PUBG game maker Tencent said that it will engage with the Indian authorities to discuss the issue.

“Tencent takes the protection of user privacy and data seriously. Our apps have always remained in compliance with applicable data protection laws in India and all other markets where we operate. We look forward to engaging Indian authorities to clarify our long-established policy and action in protecting user data, and hope to ensure the continued availability of our apps in India,” the company said in a statement as quoted by Business Insider.

The company had lost nearly $34 billion within two days of the ban in India as per the report. Following the ban on PUBG, an India based firm announced that it will be releasing its version of a battle royale mobile video game in partnership with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The game titled ‘Fau-G’ will hit the market by October end, Gadgets360 reported.

Published on September 05, 2020
