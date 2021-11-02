Public discussion needed around algorithm-related accountability: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday highlighted the need for algorithm-related accountability for digital platforms, and said a discussion among industry and users can help evolve a roadmap on the matter.
The minister’s comment assumes significance amid recent whistleblower allegations that Facebook’s algorithms and systems fuelled hate speech and misinformation.
“I have personally...before I became a minister, raised this spectre of need to scrutinise algorithms. Whether that will find place in rules or new digital laws...but these are areas we have to discuss publicly, among industry and users to evolve a roadmap...,” he said in a briefing on FAQs on intermediary guidelines.
He emphasised that upholding the right to privacy and the right to free speech are as important in cyberspace.
“Algorithims that infringe Article 14, 19, 21 (of the Constitution) of any citizen is still an infringement and so our main job is to protect right to free speech, right to privacy and right to non-discrimination online just as government does offline,” he said. In cases where algorithms or any conduct of any intermediary comes in the way of users’ rights, it is a matter for the government or for law to deal with “if not today, in future”, he said.
The minister was responding to a specific query on whether the big tech companies are doing enough to address issues such as hate speech and user harm, especially in the backdrop of recent whistleblower charges against Facebook.
Recent revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen have led to concerns that Facebook has done little to shed its ‘growth at all costs’ culture that turbocharged its rise to capture 2.91 billion monthly active users globally, including over 400 million in India.
Haugen, an employee of the Facebook integrity team until May 2021, leaked tens of thousands of internal documents, including many from employee discussion sites, company presentations and research papers, that have unveiled the inner workings of Facebook.
She has suggested that Facebook made changes to its “dangerous” algorithms that contributed to divisiveness in society, and realised these tweaks kept people returning to the platform. She has also filed eight complaints against the company with the US securities regulator.
Following the revelations, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly wrote to Facebook asking for information around the algorithms and processes used by the platform and sought details of steps taken to safeguard users.
As per data cited by the Indian government earlier this year, there are 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook subscribers and 21 crore Instagram account holders in the country.
India enforced new IT intermediary rules earlier this year, aiming to bring greater accountability for big tech companies, including Twitter and Facebook.
The rules require social media platforms to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and set up a robust complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country.
Social media companies are required to take down posts depicting nudity or morphed photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.
Significant social media companies — those with over 50 lakh users — also have to publish a monthly compliance report disclosing details of complaints received and action taken as also details of contents removed proactively.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...