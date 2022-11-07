SG Analytics, a leading global insights and analytics firm, has been awarded the GPTW certification for 2022.

It is the second consecutive year that SG Analytics has received this certification, issued after a rigorous and objective review of the key metrics based on workforce analysis and direct employee feedback.

Great Place To Work (GPTW) is the world’s recognised leader in evaluating workplace culture. Since 1992, the organisation has assessed over 100 million employees globally, gaining in-depth insights into what builds a workplace appealing to existing and prospective employees.

Sid Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of SG Analytics said, “I strongly believe that this is a journey that we traverse together and there is no destination. We must keep improving and most importantly continue to listen. I remain committed to all my stakeholders.”

Kiran Bala, Chief People Officer at SG Analytics said “Maintaining a high-performing and rewarding work culture for our colleagues is at the core of our growth and success. All our stakeholders, including our customers and society at large, experience the same. Our culture thrives, enabled by our values and unrelenting commitment to inclusivity and ‘sameness’ that employees enjoy within the company and our commitment to being a ‘source’ company stems from a thriving work environment enabled by our brand promise, Life’s Possible,” said

SG Analytics, a global insights and analytics company, offers data-centric research and contextual analytics services to its clients across the globe. With a team of over 1,100 employees, the company has its presence in New York, Seattle, Austin, San Francisco, Toronto, London, Zurich, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.