Pune-based SG Analytics expands global reach with its new London office

SG Analytics, a Global Insights and Analytics firm, opened its new office in Berkeley Square Park, London, as part of its global growth strategy and scale-up efforts.

The new office at Berkley Square House provides more space to meet with clients and partners, expands the company’s presence in the heart of London, and enhances collaboration opportunities serving the diverse needs of businesses.

Earlier this year, Simran Wadhwa, one of the four partners at SG Analytics, moved to the UK to expand operations and enable deeper penetration in the region. She was instrumental in opening SGA’s New York office, a few years ago.

Simran, who has been part of SG Analytics since its inception in 2007, played a key role in growing the business across the US and the UK. In her current role, Simran is leading SG Analytics’ growth in the Europe region across Data Modernisation and ESG service lines and continues to manage its strategic accounts across the line of multiple businesses.

Commenting on the new office in London, Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics said,“Our business continues to grow at a rapid pace, and the UK and Europe’s growth remains a part of our long-term strategy, and there is no one better equipped to lead these growth initiatives other than Simran Wadhwa. And opening a new office in Berkley Square is a fantastic plus in continuation of SG Analytics’ global expansion plans.”

“I am excited about our new office at Berkley Square House. It is at the heart of business activities. Our proximity to the global organisations will certainly help us strengthen our relationships and find solutions to their business problems. Being a thriving organisation, we are geared up to make an impact for our clients, enabling faster & value-driven decision-making,” said Simran Wadhwa.

SG Analytics, a Global Insights and Analytics firm, focuses on ESG, Data Analytics, Investment Insights, Market Research and Data Modernisation services. With a team of over 1,100, the company has its presence in New York, London, Utrecht, Zurich, Austin, Pune and Hyderabad.