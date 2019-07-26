Push for one-day delivery dents Amazon’s profits

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Amazon.com Inc reported its first profit miss in two years, and said income would slump in the current quarter, as it ramps up spending on one-day delivery to spark sales growth.
The company also said its investment in faster shipping was starting to pay off, with revenue rising 20 per cent to $63.4 billion in the second quarter that ended in June. That topped both analysts’ estimates and the 17 per cent growth rate that Amazon posted in April.
Amazon has drawn more than 100 million paid subscribers to its loyalty club Prime by releasing original TV shows, equipping more gadgets with its voice assistant Alexa and offering quick shipping for countless goods, including groceries from its subsidiary Whole Foods Market.
The cost slightly exceeded the $800 million Amazon had forecast it would spend on the initiative in the second quarter, CEO Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters.
Amazon’s profit inched up to $2.6 billion in the quarter, short of $2.8 billion that analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Operating expenses had jumped about 21 per cent.
Revenue from seller services grew 23 per cent to $12 billion in the second quarter, while ad and other sales increased 37 per cent to $3.0 billion.
Sales growth for Amazon’s cloud unit was below 40 per cent for the first time in years. The unit raked in $8.4 billion in revenue in the second quarter, or 37 per cent more than the year prior.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...