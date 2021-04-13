PwC Kolkata, Bangalore Acceleration Centres to start ops in Hyderabad

Beware the quantum computers
PricewaterhouseCoopers Service Delivery Centres Kolkata and Bangalore have announced the opening of a new Acceleration Centre (AC) office in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad is a strategic location for PwC, with the right talent and skills needed to meet the firm’s goals.
According to a statement, the AC in Hyderabad is projected to grow swiftly as the new office is designed to be a truly cross-functional and collaborative location. With India today viewed as a strategic source of skilled talent — including both campus recruits and experienced professionals — this office opening will further enable the growth of PwC’s Acceleration Centres in the country.
“Our ACs in India are growing rapidly and are expanding their competencies to serve global client engagements more efficiently while delivering higher value,” said Hari Kumar, PwC Acceleration Centres Managing Partner.
“The opening of our new office in Hyderabad is a testament to the quality of talent in the state of Telangana and represents the growing demand for global, collaborative teams and the continued growth that PwC is witnessing in its business. To help with the continued growth of our ACs in India, we are bringing together the operations across our AC network to improve collaboration, pool resources, and realise greater efficiencies.”
PwC Acceleration Centres are global talent hubs that bring together diverse, highly-skilled talent to work on complex client engagements. Using the latest digital technologies to seamlessly collaborate with global teams, the centre’s deliver services in an agile and efficient fashion, while creating a differentiated experience for clients.
