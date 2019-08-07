Q1 results: HCL posts a 7.6 per cent decline in net income

IT firm HCL Technologies, on Wednesday, reported that its net income declined by 7.6 per cent for the first quarter of 2019 ended June 30. The company’s net income fell to ₹2,220 crore from ₹2,403 crore during last year’s corresponding quarter.

The company announced a dividend of ₹2 per share.

HCL reported a 18.4 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, at ₹16,425 crore for the first quarter, up from ₹13,878 crore during last year’s corresponding quarter. For financial year 2020, the company said that it expected revenue to grow between 14 per cent and 16 per cent in constant currency terms.

Acquisitions complete

HCL completed the previously announced $1.8-billion acquisition of select IBM products for Security, Marketing, Commerce and Digital solutions on June 30, 2019, a statement from the company said. It also completed the acquisition of Strong-Bridge Envision (SBE) on April 01, 2019.

“With our current momentum, we aspire to register an industry leading organic growth in FY20. While our margins this quarter were muted in line with our investment strategy to leverage future growth opportunities, I am confident that our time-tested operating model will deliver margins within our guided range this year (sic),” said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies.

Shares of HCL Technologies closed at ₹1,022.3 on the BSE on Wednesday, down by 0.2 per cent.