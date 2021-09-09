Qentelli to hire 500 for its expansion in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Qentelli, a US-based tech company, has announced expansion plans for its Hyderabad facility. It will hire 500 full-stack developers, product managers and automation engineers by the end of 2021.
It said it is looking for people with skills in automation, UI/UX (user interface, user experience), .Net, Java, Python, Hadoop, AWS and Azure DevOps, and SAP.
Spending on IT security solutions in Asia/Pacific, excluding Japan likely to grow 14 per cent in 2021
“We are currently hiring for 500 vacancies to meet the demands of new business wins on digital transformation and to deliver future-ready applications to customers,” Qentelli has said in a statement.
“We have developed a suite of AI-infused frameworks and products that help accelerate transformation by improving the time-to-market to realise return-on-investment sooner,” it said.
“Despite the pandemic, we had strong growth in our customer base. Additionally, we have a hundred per cent client retention. We need to expand our team to get the right set of people so we can deliver faster, better, cost-effective solutions for modern digital businesses,” Rashi Srivastava, Executive Vice-President of Qentelli, said.
