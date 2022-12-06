Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with T-Hub to develop a supporting eco-system for start-ups working on Quantum technologies.

The two organisations will provide early-stage and growth-stage start-ups with an innovation ecosystem and mentoring business opportunities.

“This partnership will help start-ups leverage the opportunities in quantum,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Information Technology), Government of Telangana, said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit