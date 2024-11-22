Qlik, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence, has launched its new cloud region in India with the regulators across sectors pushing for data storage within India.

Located in Mumbai, Qlik said the move will deepen its long-term in Indian and meet the growing demand for local data storage, regulatory compliance and advanced AI capabilities.

The new cloud region empowers Indian customers to use Qlik’s suite of AI-powered, enterprise data and analytics solutions while ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements.

By storing and working with data in India, Qlik’s customers can deliver better business outcomes while adhering to stringent data residency requirements.

This expansion will enable businesses across various sectors, including finance, banking, automotive, public sector, and healthcare, to leverage advanced analytics and AI capabilities for improved decision-making.

Mike Capone, CEO, Qlik said as businesses in India navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, the new cloud capabilities ensure they can harness the full potential of AI with confidence in their data sovereignty and compliance.

Varun Babbar, Managing Director - India & SAARC, Qlik said by establishing cloud infrastructure, the company is committed to helping organisations optimize data management, enhance data security and reduce the complexities and costs associated with cross-border data transfers.

Our local cloud services empower businesses to propel innovation, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to India’s digital economy, he said.

Corporates will also benefit from improved efficiency due to low latency and enhanced performance with faster access to services and more stable operations, he added.

Customers will benefit from Qlik’s advanced AI features such as Qlik AutoML and Qlik Answers, for rapid data analysis and automated workflows. These tools help organizations extract actionable insights from unstructured data, fostering innovation and informed decision-making.

Qlik plans to hire local talent and resources, positioning India as a key hub for research and development, customer support, and marketing initiatives.

