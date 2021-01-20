Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc has announced the launch of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus.
The mobile platform is set to power a selection of flagship devices from OEMs including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021, said Qualcomm.
The Snapdragon 870 features the Qualcomm Kryo 585 Octa-core CPU. It has a 7nm process technology. As for the GPU, it features the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU. The platform is also equipped with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Subsystem.
The platform supports up to 4K at 60 Hz on device display along with QHD+ display at 144 Hz. It supports external display up to 4K at 60 Hz. It supports HDR10+and HDR10.
It comes with the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including desktop forward rendering, Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0 and Qualcomm Game Smoother. It supports global roaming and global multi-SIM.
The platform features the Qualcomm Spectra 480 image signal processor. It can support a single camera up to 200 MP. It has support for various video capture formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.
It is also equipped with various audi technologies such as the Qualcomm Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec up to Qualcomm WCD9385, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier up to Qualcomm WSA8815 and Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology.
As for connectivity, it supports all key regions and frequency bands including mmWave, sub-6, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), Qualcomm said.
