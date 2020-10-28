Qualcomm announces the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms for next-gen mesh Wi-fi networks

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
Qualcomm Technologies has announced the launch of its Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms for next-generation mesh Wi-fi networks.
The company has launched four new mesh WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E chipsets as part of the Qualcomm Immersive Home 310 Series and the Qualcomm Immersive Home 210 Series. The platform is designed to deliver wireless Gigabit speeds across connected homes.
The platforms also feature advanced Qualcomm Multi-User Traffic Management technologies to balance and support all the Wi-Fi connected devices in a smart home, it said.
Qualcomm Immersive Home 310 Series
The Immersive Home 310 series includes the Immersive Home 318 and the Immersive Homes 316 platforms
These are Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 platforms which support 2.4GHz and 5GHz devices.
The 318 Platform supports 8-stream Tri-Band in a 2x2 (2.4GHz) + 2x2 (5GHz) + 4x4 (6GHz) configuration. It can provide up to 7.8 Gbps PHY rate.
The platform can provide multi-gigabit wireless throughput for high-performance devices. Throughput is the amount of data that can be transferred from one location to another in a given amount of time.
The 318 platform also supports 160 MHz channels in 5/6GHz bands. It comes with 4x4 Wi-Fi 6E configuration in the 6GHz band.
The 316 platform supports advanced 6-stream Tri-Band in a 2x2 (2.4GHz) + 2x2 (5GHz) + 2x2 (6GHz) configuration. It has up to 5.4 Gbps PHY rate. The platform also supports 160 MHz channels in 5/6GHz bands.
Qualcomm Immersive Home 210 Series
The Immersive Home 210 series consists of the Immersive Home 216 and the Immersive Home 214 platforms.
These are Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 platforms.
The 216 Platform supports 6-stream Wi-Fi 6 in a 2x2 (2.4GHz) + 4x4 (5GHz) configuration, for a total of 5.4 Gbps total available PHY rate. It also has support for 160 MHz channels in 5GHz bands. It is equipped with 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 configuration in the 5GHz band.
The 214 Platform supports 4-stream Wi-Fi 6 in a 2x2 (2.4GHz) + 2x2 (5GHz) configuration, for a total of 3.0 Gbps total available PHY rate. It also has support for 160 MHz channels in 5GHz bands similar to the 216 platforms.
