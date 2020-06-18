Qualcomm launches 5G, AI-powered robotics platform

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. on Thursday announced the launch of its new robotic platform, the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform.

The platform is built specifically for robotics and brings together the company’s 5G and AI expertise, the company said.

The Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform is meant “to empower developers and manufacturers to create the next generation of high-compute, low-power robots and drones for the consumer, enterprise, defence, industrial and professional service sectors,” the company said in an official statement.

Over 20 companies have currently adopted the platform and are evaluating the same, while more than 30 ecosystem players are developing necessary hardware and software to enable various robotics applications using the platform.

These companies include Panasonic, Intel RealSense, 96Boards, Acontis, ADLINK, AirMap, Autocore, Autoware Foundation, Canonical, DeepEdge.ai, and Thundercomm among others.

Specifications

The platform is powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor. It uses the fifth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine delivering 15 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS). The platform is equipped with Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator (HTA), a ‘powerful’ image signal processor (ISP) with support for seven concurrent cameras, and a dedicated computer vision engine for video analytics (EVA). It supports 4G and 5G connectivity speeds via a companion module.

It offers support for software including Linux, Ubuntu and Robot Operating System (ROS) 2.0, as well as aspire-integrated drivers for various cameras, sensors and 5G connectivity. It also provides support for OpenCL, OpenGLESand OpenCV. The Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Development Kit also includes support for the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D435i and Panasonic TOF Camera to provide leading depth-sensing capabilities, Qualcomm said.

Dev Singh, Senior Director business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines, Qualcomm Technologies said: “With the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, Qualcomm Technologies will help accelerate growth in a wide array of robotics segments such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR), delivery, inspection, inventory, industrial, collaborative robots and unmanned aerial vehicles(UAVs), enabling Industry 4.0 robotics use cases.”

Qualcomm has also entered into a strategic collaboration with TDK to further enhance the capabilities of the platform.