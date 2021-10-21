Qualcomm launches radio frequency filter technology to enable next gen 5G and Wi-Fi solutions

Qualcomm has launched a new radio frequency filter technology for bands up to 7 GHz.

It has announced the Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology for bands up to 7 GHz that build on the company’s modem-to-antenna solution for 5G and connectivity systems across wireless product segments.

"Radio frequency (RF) filters isolate radio signals from the different spectrum bands that phones use to receive and transmit information. The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology will enable both 5G and Wi-Fi solutions to access spectrum up to 7 GHz, delivering high performance at higher frequencies," Qualcomm said in an official release.

Access to spectrum in the 7 GHz band will enable next-generation mobile devices, laptops, as well as numerous solutions for Automotive, IoT, and industrial applications to benefit from 5G and Wi-Fi co-existence.

The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter expands upon the performance of the previously announced Qualcomm ultraSAW technology. While Qualcomm ultraSAW covers low-band frequencies from 600 MHz to 2.7 GHz, the Qualcomm ultraBAW covers the range from 2.7 to 7.2 GHz, expanding mid-band connectivity up to sub-7 GHz.

Qualcomm ultraBAW also supports ultra-wide channels of up to 300 MHz, and co-existence for 5G and/ or Wi-Fi networks, enabling faster downloads and uploads, it said.

The new technology will also provide support for the newly adopted 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E and future Wi-Fi standards.

“Our new generation RF filter solutions are crucial in the expansion of 5G beyond mobile. We’ve seen tremendous success with our Qualcomm ultraSAW technology for sub-3 GHz, and now with Qualcomm ultraBAW we’re able to offer superior performance up to 7 GHz,” said Christian Block, senior vice-president and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany RFFE GmbH.

“Qualcomm Technologies is working with industry-leading OEMs to develop the next generation of connected devices, allowing consumers to seamlessly enjoy peak performance from 5G NR and Wi-Fi networks, wherever they’re streaming videos, downloading files, or enjoying extended reality experiences," added Block.

It will be integrating Qualcomm ultraBAW technology across its product line, including power amplifier modules, diversity modules, Wi-Fi (modules/extractors/filters) and discrete filters. The new technology will also equip the company's recently launched power amplifier module (Qualcomm QPM6679).

Commercial devices featuring the technology are expected to launch in the second half of 2022, Qualcomm said.