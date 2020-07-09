Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 plus 5G mobile platform launched

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc on Wednesday launched its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 announced last year.

The Snapdragon 865 has powered over 140 devices, Qualcomm said.

The new Snapdragon 865 Plus is touted as a “truly global 5G” platform with intuitive AI. The chipset is meant to increase performance and speed for devices.

“As we work to scale 5G, we continue to invest in our premium tier, 8-series mobile platforms, to push the envelope in terms of performance and power efficiency and deliver the next generation of camera, AI and gaming experiences,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon 865 Plus comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System for enabling 5G. It is powered by 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.

It comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming premium features. These include updateable GPU drivers and desktop forward rendering, 144 fps rate for gameplay, and True 10-bit HDR gaming.

The platform has also made some tweaks enhancing certain features of its predecessor. The Snapdragon 865 plus’ Qualcomm® Kryo 585 CPU Prime core provides 3.1 GHz speed. Graphics can be rendered at 10 per cent faster speed with the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU. The new platform offers Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 with Wi-Fi speeds for up to 3.6 Gbps.

Asus’ ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo’s Legion series will be some of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 plus platform.