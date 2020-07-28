Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5 to provide 100W+ charging speeds for Android phones

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Qualcomm Technologies Inc on Monday announced the launch of the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 charging platform.
Quick Charge 5 is Qualcomm’s fastest commercial charging technology for Android devices so far.
The solution could charge smartphones from zero to 50 per cent in under five minutes, and can provide a full charge in under fifteen minutes, the brand said.
“The world’s first commercially-viable fast charging platform to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone, Quick Charge 5 is engineered to allow users to charge devices from zero to 50 per cent battery power in just five minutes — representing the fastest mobile phone charging capabilities available,” Qualcomm said.
It is 70 per cent more efficient and runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessor Quick Charge 4, the brand said. Quick Charge 5 also supports 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery.
The charging solution incorporates 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V.
The technology has been internally tested by charging a 4500mAh fast charge battery (1.5C charge rate). Quick Charge 5 leverages the Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology for better efficiency.
It leverages both USB-PD and Type-C technologies.
It is also backward compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4,4+ and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform.
“Quick Charge 5 is supported on Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, and future premium and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms,” Qualcomm said.
It is currently being tested with customers. The charging solution is expected to be rolled out to commercial Android devices by Q3 2020. Xiaomi is likely to be one of the initial brands to leverage this technology.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
₹1079 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1065105210921105 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...