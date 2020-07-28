Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5 to provide 100W+ charging speeds for Android phones

Qualcomm Technologies Inc on Monday announced the launch of the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 charging platform.

Quick Charge 5 is Qualcomm’s fastest commercial charging technology for Android devices so far.

The solution could charge smartphones from zero to 50 per cent in under five minutes, and can provide a full charge in under fifteen minutes, the brand said.

“The world’s first commercially-viable fast charging platform to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone, Quick Charge 5 is engineered to allow users to charge devices from zero to 50 per cent battery power in just five minutes — representing the fastest mobile phone charging capabilities available,” Qualcomm said.

It is 70 per cent more efficient and runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessor Quick Charge 4, the brand said. Quick Charge 5 also supports 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery.

The charging solution incorporates 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V.

The technology has been internally tested by charging a 4500mAh fast charge battery (1.5C charge rate). Quick Charge 5 leverages the Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology for better efficiency.

It leverages both USB-PD and Type-C technologies.

It is also backward compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4,4+ and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform.

“Quick Charge 5 is supported on Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, and future premium and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms,” Qualcomm said.

It is currently being tested with customers. The charging solution is expected to be rolled out to commercial Android devices by Q3 2020. Xiaomi is likely to be one of the initial brands to leverage this technology.