QualiZeal, Inc, a US-based independent digital quality engineering services companies, has opened its second delivery centre in Hyderabad.

C Shekhar Reddy, Chairman Confederation of Indian Industry (Telangana), has formally inaugurated the 20,000-sq ft facility, which can initially seat 200 engineers.

The company has about 550 employees globally, including 50 in the US.

“The plan is to hire 500 more technical employees and make Hyderabad a strategic delivery location before expanding to other cities,” Pradeep Govindasamy, CEO, QualiZeal, said.

‘Augmenting infrastucture’

“We plan to increase headcount and augment infrastructure and technology over the next year by investing $3 million,” Madhu Murthy Ronanki, Advisor and lead, India Operations of QualiZeal, said.

He said the company was planning to hire 500 more employees in the next 8-12 months.

“We are in the process of getting the employees back to the office,” he told businessline.