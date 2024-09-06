Pune-based Qubit has made significant strides in the real estate sector, achieving a turnover of ₹10 crorejust nine months since launching its real-time 3D visualisation tool, Navigo, in October 2023.

The platform has facilitated ₹510 crore in real estate sales, with projections of crossing ₹5,000 crore by next year.

“ Navigo leverages three decades of expertise to deliver state-of-the-art 3D visualisation and real-time analytics. Departing from traditional static brochures, the tool provides interactive 360-degree views, customised perspectives, and high-fidelity geospatial mapping. This allows buyers to pinpoint apartment locations, take real-time cross-sections, and explore detailed property information, including real-time updates on available, sold, and reserved units,” the statement issued by the company added.

Ajjay Parge, Founder Director of Qubit, said, “The use of technology, visualisation, and augmented reality has surpassed the traditional ‘touch and feel’ nature of the real estate industry, with Navigo pioneering this change with interactive presentations. In 9 months we have already sold 3.50 lakh sq.ft using Navigo as the main sales tool, with an average engagement time of 30 minutes per family. Its success in Pune has been remarkable, transforming experiences for buyers and realtors alike. Given this momentum, we are projecting .₹5000 crore in sales for 2024-.25”

Navigo’s offering

Highlighting Navigo’s unique offering, Industry expert Shekar Ganti from GA Design Consultants LLP said, “I believe Navigo has been a standout tool for us and has garnered an extraordinary uptick in interest among customers and design consultants. One of Navigo’s standout features is its capability to transform real estate projects into immersive 3D models, providing a more comprehensive view that facilitates faster and more effective design decisions and customer alignment.”

As India’s real estate market is poised to reach $1 trillion by 2030, Qubit’s Navigo is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth. Alongside its ₹10 crore turnover, Qubit is also venturing into augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) domains, further solidifying its place as a leading innovator in the real estate technology space, the statement added.