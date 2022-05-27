Quess Corp reports 26% growth in revenue at ₹13,692 crore

Business service provider Quess Corp reported a 26 per cent jump in revenue from operations to ₹13,692 crore in FY22, up from ₹10,837 crore in FY21. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹251 crore, up 241 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from operations was at ₹668 crore, up 16 per cent YoY

Guruprasad Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Quess Corp, told Businessline the growth was fuelled by banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), logistics, supply chain and e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. The retail and telecom sectors also began to contribute to the revenue in the recent quarters, he added.

“We are delighted to report our highest ever revenue, EBIDTA & PBT, reaffirming our execution capability. Our continued focus on cross-sell is yielding results as businesses and employees leverage our vast service portfolio to offer innovative solutions to our clients,” Srinivasan added.

The total headcount of its workforce management vertical crossed 3,00,000, an increase of 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Under this vertical, the general staffing headcount crossed 2,85,000 driving revenues up by 25 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ, with retail and telecom segments being key drivers. The information technology (IT) staffing headcount was up by 10 per cent YoY, with EBITDA up by 33 per cent YoY. Quess Corp’s Singapore arm saw 62 per cent QoQ EBITDA growth.

Under the Global Technology Solutions vertical, the revenue by Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) was up by 30 per cent YoY.

Srinivasan said that going forward, a 20 per cent revenue growth would be a realistic goal for the company. “We are working on keeping our costs low by bringing in technology adoption,” he added.