Quest Global -- with expertise in various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and energy –is implementing strategic measures to address issues, including talent shortage and global market dynamics, by hiring across various domains and experience levels.

The hiring will focus on full-stack developers, cloud computing professionals, embedded electronics engineers, testing and automation engineers, and DevOps engineers. The company is expanding its geographic presence and diversifying into new verticals to adapt to global dynamics and talent shortages, said T C Ramesh, Global Head, Technology Excellence Group, Quest Global.

“We ensure our workforce is well-equipped by hiring diverse talent with a focus on up-skilling and training. We recruit talent across different experience levels and domains and provide in-house training and support career development to keep our employees updated with industry demands”, he said.

The company has established development centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. It employs over 20,000 people globally, with over 10,000 in India, including over 3,200 in Kerala and 5,500+ in Bangalore.

“We are planning further growth. We already have a substantial presence in Kerala and are actively hiring to increase our workforce. This expansion is part of the broader strategy to enhance our global operations and strengthen regional presence”, he added.

The company, he said, strives to stay ahead of technological advancements through innovation and investment in core AI-related fields. “We are actively exploring Generative AI to enhance automation and efficiency. For instance, we are using Generative AI to automate radiology report writing, which significantly reduces the manual workload on radiologists”.

The company regularly invests in new technologies like AI, IoT, AR/VR, and robotics to stay at the cutting edge of technological advancements. “Our recent acquisition of PeopleTech further strengthens the capabilities in cloud and AI technologies, especially within the automotive and Hi-Tech industries”, he added.

When asked about the role of the Technology Excellence Group in driving innovation, he said the group’s primary focus is on advancing technology by developing and integrating new solutions that address complex engineering challenges.

Quest Global offers solutions for data engineering, including the development of data lakes, and utilization of utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to create predictive models. Besides, it leverages GenAI to automate and enhance various tasks such as document analysis and report generation, he said.