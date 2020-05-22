Quick Heal invests in Singapore-based Ray for cyber security solutions

Quick Heal Technologies, a cybersecurity and data protection solutions provider, today announced a strategic investment of ₹2 crore in Ray Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based start-up specializing in next-generation networking and wireless technology.

Quick Heal stated in the official release that the investment reinforces a shared vision of ensuring a safe, secure, and seamless digital experience for users.

The development displays Quick Heal’s ongoing efforts to invest in disruptive technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity, while supporting innovative startups. The company had recently invested $300,000 in Israel based L7 Defense.

Incorporated in the year 2019, Ray is an innovation-driven technology company with a vision to reimagine networking and wireless technology. Ray’s flagship product RayOS is an open, secure, cloud-native, extensible Operating System with an ecosystem of applications that leverage the underlying hardware to create unlimited use cases.

Hemal Patel, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Ray, said, “We are excited to have Quick Heal as our strategic investor. We would benefit from their vast experience of building a technology company focussed on advanced security technologies and client-centric innovation culture. The funding shall help us accelerate our product innovations and increase our reach in multiple geographies."

Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “Through our investment in Ray, we want to bring the best of Quick Heal’s security technology and capabilities to a wide range of customers and partners with highly secure networking and wireless technology. The team at Ray’s is building futuristic solutions keeping IoT and cloud computing technologies in mind which makes them an ideal partner.”

Quick Heal Technologies, cyber security, Ray Pvt Ltd, cyber attack