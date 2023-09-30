Quick Heal, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has unveiled its latest version-v24. This advanced release simplifies the complex landscape of cybersecurity, offering first time an on-the-go Cloud-based security platform, metaProtect, along with features like security and privacy scores, and YouTube content control, making it the ultimate solution for users who seek simplicity and security, per the company.

At the heart of v24 lies GoDeep.AI technology, a self-aware malware-hunting innovation that enhances protection against emerging threats, without compromising system performance, the press statement issued by Quick Heal added.

Key features

Version 24 prioritises user-experience, boasting a simplified UI accessible to users of all ages and technical backgrounds. It introduces two groundbreaking metrics, security score and privacy score, providing personalised assessments of device security and user’s privacy status, alongside actionable recommendations for improvement.

metaProtect, a novel Cloud-based platform for advanced remote security and privacy management, allows users to safeguard their entire family’s devices from anywhere at a single click. It includes features such as license subscription management, smart parenting, anti-theft measures and more, offering a seamlessly synchronized cybersecurity experience across your various devices. This Cloud-based platform will be available as an App soon.

YouTube Content Control

YouTube Content Control functionality enables content filtering through diverse parameters, including channels, viewing history, keywords, and more, ensuring a safe and enriching platform experience for children, while providing parents with the assurance that their children won’t encounter objectionable content.

Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “Quick Heal’s Version 24 (v24) epitomises our unwavering commitment to innovation and safeguarding digital lives, all while remaining conscious of our environmental impact. Our team of experts meticulously addressed the challenges that our customers face by simplifying cybersecurity not just at the device level but by focusing deeply on enhancing user convenience and experience”.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “We are extremely proud to present v24, a much-needed product that simplifies complex realms of cybersecurity for the end users of all age groups”.