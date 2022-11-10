Cybersecurity solutions company Quick Heal has launched the 23 rd of its flagship product, backed by GoDeep.AI, a malware-hunting technology. Besides, monitoring the systems to identify cyber-attacks and analysing the severity of the threat, the solution blocks such threats using a combination of deep learning, behavioral analysis and predictive analytics.

“This results in significantly reduced time taken to detect threats,” Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Quick Heal, said.

“The post-pandemic world has witnessed an unprecedented increase in cyberattacks. These threats have become so advanced that basic operating system protection or a free antivirus cannot stop them,” he said.

The company has minimised the paper inside the box and reduced the CD-less product’s box packaging size by almost 38 per cent. The packaging is now plastic-free and uses a material that is completely biodegradable and recyclable.

“All existing users of Quick Heal who have a valid active subscription can download the new upgrade free of cost by visiting the Quick Heal website,” he said.

