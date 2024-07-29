Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a leading global cybersecurity solutions provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the June 30, 2024 quarter, showcasing significant revenue and profit growth.

The company reported revenue of ₹70.3 crore for Q1 FY25, EBITDA of ₹2.6 crore and PAT of ₹4.0 crore. This represents a 37 per cent increase in revenue and a remarkable 117 per cent growth in EBITDA compared to the same period last year.

A key highlight of the quarter was Seqrite, Quick Heal’s enterprise security brand, receiving a 4.6/5 rating for its security solutions on Gartner Peer Insights. Additionally, Quick Heal successfully onboarded a government client with 10,000 users for its new product solution, marking a significant expansion in its client base.

The company also commenced the development of next-generation cybersecurity products aimed at providing a holistic approach to security and driving long-term growth. In line with its expansion strategy, Quick Heal entered into a strategic partnership with EET Group to enhance Seqrite’s presence in Europe. Furthermore, it collaborated with NewJaisa.com to offer Quick Heal antivirus solutions in the refurbished electronics market.

Seqrite Labs, the research arm of Quick Heal, detected over 128 million threats in Q1 FY25, including 400,000 ransomware attacks, reflecting a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in threat detection. The company also strengthened its team by onboarding several experienced mid-management business leaders to boost execution and operational efficiency.

In a notable achievement, Quick Heal Technologies Limited was listed as a consortium member of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, positioning itself as a pioneer in AI safety.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “ We are excited to report a remarkable start to FY25, with significant growth in both the consumer and enterprise business. This quarter’s performance highlights the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and innovation in the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Our Phase-2 products, including XDR, Zero Trust, and Data Privacy, have started generating significant traction. We are also beginning to build next-generation products, expanding our offerings under Zero Trust and Data Privacy, along with new innovations like Threat Intelligence and the use of Generative AI”.