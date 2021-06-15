Quick Heal’s Seqrite launches cloud-based centralised security management platform

Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, has introduced ‘Seqrite Hawkk’, a premium suite of next-generation cybersecurity solutions for enterprises.

In the first phase, Seqrite Hawkk will offer ‘Seqrite HawkkEye’, a cloud-based centralised security management platform to help enterprises manage multiple security products from a single console.

The company will continue to invest and add more products under the Hawkk umbrella. This will also mark the brand’s foray into endpoint detection and response (EDR), zero trust, data privacy and cloud-based network security products.

With cyber threats on the rise amid the Covid-19 pandemic, organisations and enterprises are increasingly at risk. According to data from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India witnessed a 300 per cent rise in cyber-attacks in 2020.

Seqrite successfully thwarted over 13,000 cyber-attacks every hour in 2020, including ransomware (double extortion), APTs and targeted attacks, demonstrating the scale and sophistication of cyber-attacks, it said.

“Rapid proliferation of endpoints, cloud apps, and smartphones with the growth of distributed workspaces and a diminishing enterprise perimeter has exposed organisations to newer threat vectors and risks, the company said.

The growing threat landscape will require a centralised and integrated security and risk management approach.

‘Seqrite Hawkk’ has been designed to provide CISOs and IT leaders comprehensive visibility into their organisation’s security posture, generate actionable insights and ensure compliance to prevent cyber-attacks across endpoints and mobile devices, enterprise data infrastructure, and enterprise applications. The solution is powered by AI, coud and patented technologies.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies said, “Threat actors have been constantly banking on new technologies to devise innovative attack strategies and target organisations across geographies. Data breaches and their impact on firms’ reputation have only increased in scale over the years. It is, therefore, crucial for leaders to up their cybersecurity posture and prevent compromise of sensitive enterprise data.”

“Sensing the criticality of the current cybersecurity landscape, we have introduced Seqrite Hawkk to help enterprises boost their defence against malicious actors. We will continue to strengthen the Hawkk platform by adding more next-generation products that will mark our foray in the areas of EDR, zero trust, data privacy and cloud-based network security,” Katkar added.