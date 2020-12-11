R Chandrashekhar appointed chairman, TEMA Council on Digital Empowerment

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA), the oldest telecom body in the country, has appointed R Chandrashekhar, former secretary, Department of Telecommunication and Department of Electronics and IT, as the Chairman of TEMA Council on Digital Empowerment.

Chandrashekhar is also a former president of the National Association of Software and Service Companies, a trade association of Indian IT and Business Process Outsourcing companies. He is currently Chairman, Centre for the Digital Future.

BSNL should retain 2G services: TEMA

“India is racing towards a digital future. There are many stakeholders involved — technology users, providers, entrepreneurs, Government, NGOs and researchers. I hope the Council will be an effective channel for industry and civil society to share their perspectives and suggestions on how to ensure that India’s digital future is inclusive and empowering for all,” Chandrashekhar said.

The TEMA Council on Digital Empowerment is a body to support the Government’s ‘Digital India’ mission.

Coordinated efforts

“Digital empowerment needs coordinated efforts for internet, mobile connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, M2M and financial arrangements. We are sure that with a highly experienced personality like Chandrashekhar taking the lead, TEMA will bring enormous value addition and aim to help stakeholders make India a digitally empowered nation soon,” TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said.

The council will work with all stakeholders to ensure that internet connectivity is available to every Indian.