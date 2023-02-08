R Chandrashekhar, former Union Telecom Secretary and former President of Nasscom, has received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his “stellar contribution to Indian IT Industry”.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has presented the award to Chandrashekhar, who is known as RC in the IT industry circles, at the annual meeting of the HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering after receiving the award, RC related the birth and growth of the IT industry in Hyderabad. Stating that the IT industry was recession-proof, he asked the IT industry and professionals to constantly learn. “It is going to be human and AI,” he said.

RC was closely associated with the IT industry in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in the initial phase and at the national level as the Telecom Secretary and President of the National Association of Software and Services Companies in the subsequent phases.

The 30th edition of the Annual Summit and Awards 2023 was held here with the theme ‘Re-Imagine, Re-Think and Re-Build the Future’.

Earlier in the day, Manisha Saboo, President of HYSEA, said that it was time to “rethink, reimagine, and rebuild the future”.

“In the next three years India is expected to add 2 million IT jobs. Only about 30-40 per cent of this will be from traditional IT services organisations and the rest will be from GCC and startups,” she said.

This carefully curated conference is a step towards making Telangana ready to capitalise on this humongous growth potential. HYSEA also believes start-ups and innovation will be drivers of future business growth.

“So, as we step into next year, HYSEA will be planning for interventions to make innovation and startups mainstream in Telangana,” Saboo said.

Other award winners

IT majors Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra have jointly bagged the Top IT/ITES Exporter Award, while Microsoft India (R&D) and Accenture have bagged the award in the MNC category. Value Labs and HCL Technologies have won the Top IT/ITES Exporters from Telangana in the ₹1,000 crore category.

The other category winners include:

Fastest growing MNC/GIC/ITES company above ₹500 crore: Google India.

Fastest growing MNC/GIC IT/ITES company under ₹500 crore: Schneider Electric Systems India.