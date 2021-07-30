Info-tech

R Systems records fresh highs as Board to consider buyback proposal on August 6

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 30, 2021

It will also consider and approve audited standalone financial results and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year at the meeting

The shares of information technology (IT) consulting & software company R Systems International recorded fresh highs on Friday as the board of directors is set to consider a buyback proposal during its meeting on August 6.

At 11:14 , R Systems was trading at ₹206 on the BSE, up ₹22.20 or 12.08 per cent. It had opened at ₹207.90 as against the previous close of ₹183.80.

It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹211.45 and an intra-day low of ₹201.00.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹205.85, up ₹21.90 or 11.91 per cent. It recorded a fresh year high of ₹211.95.

The Board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares, quantum & mode of buyback, appointment of intermediaries and other related matters, the company informed the exchanges on Thursday.

The Board will also consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2021, on August 6.

Published on July 30, 2021

R Systems International Ltd
