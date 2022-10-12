HelpSystems, a software company focused on helping organisations secure and automate their operations, has appointed Raghunandan Koushik (Raghu) as Regional Director for India & SAARC countries.

Raghu will be responsible for optimising regional channel partnerships to support customers with cyber security software solutions.

With over 25 years of experience in business development and managing channel and alliances, he worked with organisations like Cisco, Oracle, Symantec, IBM, and McAfee.

HelpSystems has a development centre in Hyderabad through its acquisition of Digital Guardian.

“India and SAARC countries offer a huge opportunity for HelpSystems,” David Land, Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan at HelpSystems, said in a statement here on Wednesday.