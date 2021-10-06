Info-tech

Rajaneesh Kini named Cyient CTO

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 06, 2021

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company, has appointed Rajaneesh Kini as Senior Vice- President and Chief Technology Officer.

“This new role will focus on technology development at Cyient. Rajaneesh will be responsible for shaping the company's technological vision, building competitive, relevant, and market-ready solutions,” the company has said in a statement.

Prior to joining Cyient, Rajneesh headed the Global Engineering Research and Design Solutions Delivery business for Wipro.

Published on October 06, 2021

