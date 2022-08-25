Rakuten India opens new office in Bengaluru, to hire 1,000 more

Japanese e-commerce and online retailing company Rakuten’s India unit plans to hire 1,000 employees over the next two years in the country. It has recently opened a new office Rakuten - Crimson House Bengaluru.

The new office is the company’s largest one outside of Japan. The company said that the new office would aid its product, engineering, and advanced research. It represents a further expansion of the company’s global technology footprint and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry deep technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for customers and partners, said the company.

Sunil Gopinath, CEO, Rakuten India told BusinessLine, “Rakuten has taken a 10-year, long-term view bet on Rakuten India, and is committed to making the investments needed in India. We are a team of around 2,000 employees and plan to be a 3,000-people team in less than two years. We are delighted to showcase our growth ambitions in India with the opening of our new office building.”

Located at Cubbon Park, the office is a 20-storeyed building and is strategically located in the city’s central business district. It has the capacity to house over 3,000 employees. It currently accommodates 2,000 employees with a room to grow. The facility boasts 3 lakh sq ft of office space, and includes cafeterias, meeting and breakout rooms, a creche, a gym, and a dedicated floor for health and wellness, the company added.

Rakuten India enables global businesses in the areas of e-commerce, fintech, advertising, mobile, content, and entertainment with expertise in the areas of data science and engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud, security, distributed systems, and more. Gopinath said a significant chunk of businesses across all the areas are built and run out of India

Gopinath said that Rakuten India currently has a dozen customers in India and is confident that the number will rise to two to three dozen over the course of the next two years.