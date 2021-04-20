Ramco global payroll solution now available on Oracle cloud marketplace

Ramco Systems, a member of OraclePartnerNetwork (OPN), has announced the availability of its Global Payroll solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, a centralised repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners. As a part of the collaboration, Ramco will integrate its one payroll platform across 50+ countries with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), thereby enabling HR & payroll transformation for large enterprises, says a Ramco press release.

Ramco Global Payroll enables organisations to comply with all statutory and regulatory requirements across 50+ countries besides driving harmonisation of global payroll processes on a single platform. The solution also leverages its Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities to identify anomalies in payroll processing, automatically derive reasons for these anomalies using a reasoning engine, thereby enabling the payroll team to focus only on outliers and boost productivity. Ramco Global Payroll’s pre-built and native integration with Oracle Cloud HCM enables enterprises to drive their global HR & payroll transformation programs holistically.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services, including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database, the release said.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “Ramco’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Ramco’s One Payroll Platform. Through this collaboration, we look forward to mutually achieve our business goals.

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Ramco’s commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution will help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled payroll solutions, ready to meet their critical business needs."