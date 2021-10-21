Ramco Systems achieves Workday Global Payroll Certified status

Scripting a survival
Ramco Systems, a Workday Access software partner, on Thursday announced that it had achieved Workday Global Payroll Certified status. According to a Ramco press release, Ramco provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with Ramco Global Payroll.
Workday HCM is a unified system from the US-based Workday that enable organisations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. With this integration, Workday customers can leverage Ramco's Global Payroll platform covering 100+ countries, including several European countries and more than 60 countries across APAC, Middle East & Africa. This integration helps large enterprises offer a frictionless employee experience aligned with their HR & payroll digital transformation.
Rohit Mathur, Head – Ramco Global Payroll & HR Solution, Ramco Systems, said, "We are pleased to have partnered with Workday for our Global Payroll solution. This partnership and the integration will harmonise the payroll processes for customers while opening new avenues for collaboration across markets globally.
"We believe that our focus on Payroll innovation, driven by AI & ML, and along with the integration with Workday HCM, can help accelerate the digital transformation journey for joint customers," he said.
