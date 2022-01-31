Ramco Systems drives DLF’s digital transformation

Ramco Systems on Monday announced the upgrade of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, Ramco ERP Software at India’s largest publicly listed real estate company, DLF Limited. The digital transformation program was aimed at enabling DLF to migrate its 14 years of legacy data residing across 480 companies and over 700 organisation units, onto a flexible, scalable and agile digital platform.

Ramco will implement its ERP suite comprising Real Estate Management, Project Management, Asset Management, Inventory & Procurement, and Finance & Accounting, in a phased manner, , says a release from Ramco.

PR Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said Ramco’s association with DLF will help the company expand its expertise in the Facility Management space as the company continues to play a major role in supporting their vision by leveraging the latest technological stacks around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning.

“This digital transformation program has been enabling us adapt to the shifting market dynamics, changing customer needs and drive faster growth, by offering complete visibility into our core business processes, superior project tracking, improved reporting and optimized systems,” said Vivek Anand, Group Chief Financial Officer, DLF.