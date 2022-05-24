Ramco Systems extends aviation, aerospace, defence software service to Brunei Shell Petroleum

Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems will implement its aviation, aerospace and defence software for Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn. Bhd. (BSP), Brunei’s largest oil and gas company. Ramco’s full suite aviation software will fully integrate and automate aviation operations at BSP, says a release from Ramco.

Ramco’s Aviation Software will offer BSP modules covering maintenance and maintenance inventory for aviation, flight operations and technical records. This will provide BSP with a digital platform for real-time data visibility across organisation and aircraft readiness management. The solution will also provide in-depth analysis on BSP’s helicopter operations, the release said.

In addition, with its digital enablers like mobile apps, and dashboards, Ramco will help BSP manage its remote operations, enhance process efficiencies, improve productivity and go paperless, the release said.