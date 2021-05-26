Info-tech

Ramco Systems posts ₹7-cr net in Q4

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 26, 2021

Clocks revenue of ₹150 crore

Ramco Systems Ltd reported a net profit of ₹7 crore on a revenue of ₹150 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, as against a loss of ₹6 crore on revenue of ₹133 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

For fiscal ending March 31, the Chennai-based software company reported a net profit of ₹56 crore (₹10 crore) on revenue of ₹626 crore (₹569 crore).

Order booking crossed $100 million, recording 21 per cent year-on-year growth; $22 million- deals were signed with an average deal size moving beyond $1.5 million, said a press release.

