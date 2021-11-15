Raminfo nets ₹2.06 crore profit in Q2

Raminfo Limited, an e-governance solutions company, has registered a net profit of ₹2.06 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹71 lakhs in the same period last year.

It reported total revenue of ₹28.61crore in the second quarter as against ₹22.38 crore in the comparable quarter previous year.

“We are witnessing improved performance from the Energy segment. Going forward this segment will be our thrust area and it may take us to the next phase of growth in coming 3 to 4 quarters,” L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director, Raminfo Limited, has said in a statement.