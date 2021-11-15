Info-tech

Raminfo nets ₹2.06 crore profit in Q2

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 15, 2021

Posts ₹28.61crore revenue in the second quarter, up 27 per cent

Raminfo Limited, an e-governance solutions company, has registered a net profit of ₹2.06 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹71 lakhs in the same period last year.

It reported total revenue of ₹28.61crore in the second quarter as against ₹22.38 crore in the comparable quarter previous year.

“We are witnessing improved performance from the Energy segment. Going forward this segment will be our thrust area and it may take us to the next phase of growth in coming 3 to 4 quarters,” L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director, Raminfo Limited, has said in a statement.

Quarterly Results
