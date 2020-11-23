Ransomware attacks to get more sophisticated

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The cyber security space will get much more complex and difficult in 2021. While attacks are expected to get more sophisticated, the number of entry-level players too is expected to sharply increase in the coming year.
The attackers could also tap the opportunities thrown open to them because of the widespread work from home practices.
Cyber security experts predict that the gap between ransomware operators at different ends of the skills and resource spectrum will increase.
Also read: Drug makers for Covid vaccine face cyber attacks
“At the high-end, the big-game hunting ransomware families will continue to refine and change their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to become more evasive and nation-state-like in sophistication, targeting larger organisations with multimillion-dollar ransom demands,” Cyber security solutions firm Sophos has said.
In its Threat Predictions report for 2021, Sophos said there will be an increase in the number of entry-level attackers looking for solutions like ransomware-for-rent to target high volumes of smaller prey.
The new year might also see a new ransomware trend called ‘secondary extortion’. Besides encrypting the data as they gain access to the victim’s computer, hackers will threaten to publish sensitive or confidential information, if their demands are not met. Signs of these secondary extortion were already witnessed this year.
“The ransomware business model is dynamic and complex. During 2020, Sophos saw a clear trend towards adversaries differentiating themselves in terms of their skills and targets,” Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist, Sophos, said.
“We’ve also seen ransomware families sharing best-of-breed tools and forming self-styled collaborative cartels,” he said.
If one threat disappears another one will quickly take its place. In many ways, it is almost impossible to predict where ransomware will go next, but the attack trends that we saw in 2020 are likely to continue next year as well.
Also read: State-sponsored cyberattacks one of the biggest threats in 2021: Report
Another key trend for the new year would be abuse of legitimate tools, well-known utilities and common network destinations. These common routes that hackers take is to evade detection and security measures and thwart analysis and attribution.
“The abuse of legitimate tools enables adversaries to stay under the radar while they move around the network until they are ready to launch the main part of the attack, such as ransomware,” he said.
“This technique challenges traditional security approaches because the appearance of known tools doesn’t automatically trigger a red flag. This is where the rapidly growing field of human-led threat hunting and managed threat response really comes into its own,” Wisniewski said.
The year would also see increased attacks on server platforms running both Windows and Linux as the hackers leverage these platforms to attack organisations from within.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...