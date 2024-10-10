Former Nasscom Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy said Ratan Tata always spoke in favour of young entrepreneurs and admired their willingness to ideate and find ways to translate them into solutions.

“Ratan Tata, a visionary leader, leaves behind a remarkable legacy that has made India proud. His entrepreneurial spirit revolutionised industries, creating countless opportunities for employment and establishing ethical corporate governance as a hallmark of business in the country,” he said.

Reminiscing his speech at the T-Hub inauguration in 2015, he said Tata spoke about the generational changes that happened in the sphere of entrepreneurship.

“I grew up in an environment where if you had an idea, your boss or your manager politely told you, and sometimes not so politely, that you have to gain some experience before you open your mouth,” Reddy said, quoting from Tata’s speech.

“You need to roll up your sleeves and spend five years on the shop floor, then you can talk. And that is not what enterprise is today. Enterprise today is an ability of someone, who may be in his 20s, who has a good idea, and he needs to find a way to implement them,” Tata said.

Reddy, who is also the Executive Chairman of Cyient and on the board of T-Hub, termed his speech as ‘Extremely motivating to young startup entrepreneurs’.

“Diligent in his tax contributions and committed to good governance, he exemplified the values of integrity and transparency in leadership. A great loss for the nation, Ratan Tata’s legacy will endure as a beacon of innovation, responsibility, and progress,” he commented.