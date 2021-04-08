RAXA forges strategic partnerships with international solution providers

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
RAXA Security Services Ltd, a GMR Group company into security services, has joined hands with four internationally acclaimed techno security companies — Octopus from Israel, Exavision from France and UK-based Westminister Group and Logically — to provide some specialised and latest security solutions for its clients.
RAXA provides quality security service to GMR Group assets and also to a number of corporates. It offers services in the area of man-guarding, equipment relating to Access Control, CCTV surveillance, fire alarm and public address system, Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, Anti-sabotage and Anti-terrorism measures, Command & Control Centers etc.
The collaboration with Octopus will give RAXA the expertise in setting up an integrated command and control centre, especially for smart cities, airports, large townships etc. for a well-coordinated effort while responding to any emergency situation.
Exavision gives it an edge in implementing long-range surveillance solutions by merging mecatronic, opto-photonic, electronic and software processing technologies. The UK-based Westminister Group and Logically will offer advanced technology security solutions and AI-based security solutions.
GUG Sastry, CEO of RAXA, said “RAXA has been pioneer in the field of security services for several years, offering its services to some of the reputed clients in the country. Moving ahead, RAXA has partnered with four UK, France and Israel-based firms to provide a complete world-class AI-enabled techno security solutions to its clients.”
In addition to providing techno security and guarding solutions, Raxa provides cybersecurity solutions, fire services and higher level training in security and safety at its training center and at its academy in Anantpur.
