RCap slams CARE Ratings for downgrade

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital has taken on CARE Ratings for downgrading its debt, saying the agency acted in a “premeditated and prejudiced manner”.
“Our company is fully current on all its principal and interest repayments as on date,” Reliance Capital said in a statement on Monday.
It further said that the interest payment for NCDs, due on September 9, was activated on the due date, but could not go through due to a technical glitch in the bank servers.
The payment went through on the very next bank working day, which was September 11. Stressing that this glitch was also confirmed by its lenders, Reliance Capital said: “CARE has arbitrarily disregarded the above confirmation provided by third-party independent parties that established the alleged delay was on account of technical glitch in bank servers, while funds had duly been arranged on the due date.”
CARE Ratings had downgraded Reliance Capital’s debt of close to ₹17,000 crore to default grade ‘D’ from ‘BB’, taking into account the recent delay in servicing of coupons on several non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Reliance Capital said that CARE did not give it an opportunity to provide comments on the rating action rationale. “CARE has acted in a pre-meditated and prejudiced manner, and has even suppressed the above facts completely in its rating action letter, thereby making it appear as if the company had defaulted in payment of interest by a day, whereas the reality is that documents had been provided to CARE that proved funds had duly been arranged on the due date, and the alleged delay was on account of technical glitches,” it said.
It also said the highly unprofessional, biased, prejudiced and unjustified actions of CARE will precipitate a chain of events that will gravely harm the interests of millions of retail and institutional investors having direct and indirect exposure to the securities of the company.
Read | CARE lowers RCap’s ₹17,000-crore debt to default grade
The Reliance Capital scrip fell 7.5 per cent, and closed at ₹29 apiece on the BSE.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports