RCom’s submarine cable arm seeks times from holders of dollar-denominated bonds

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
In a hint of more trouble for Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications, one of its subsidiaries sought more time from holders of its dollar-dominated bonds maturing on August 1.
Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), the submarine cable subsidiary of debt-laden RCom, on Friday said it is continuing discussions with its largest bondholders to seek a forbearance agreement enabling time to discuss options related to the upcoming maturity of the $350-million, 7 per cent, senior secured notes issued by the company.
This comes after a prospective private loan provider said it would not be proceeding with the loan on a timetable that would have allowed the company to repay the bonds at par at maturity, it added. This comes even as RCom is facing insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
At its annual general meeting in September 2018, RCom Chairman Anil Ambani had said the firm would exit the telecom business entirely, with plans to monetise its enterprise business (in India) and GCX at an “appropriate time”.
“As we have moved out of the mobile sector, we will monetise at an appropriate stage our enterprise business. Reliance Realty will be the engine of growth for the future of this company,” Ambani had said in reply to a question. GCX owns nearly 69,000 route km of sub-sea cables. It also owns the largest data centre in the country, located at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City in Navi Mumbai, with a capacity of 40 MW.
On June 29, Reliance Home Finance, another Anil Ambani Group company, had extended the maturity of its non-convertible debentures by paying the interest to Reliance Mutual Fund, also owned by the same group.
The maturity of the debenture was extended up to October 31 on mutual consent with additional cover and coupon, the fund house had said.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...